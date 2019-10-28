Rest In Peace: John Conyers, Longest Serving Black Man In Congressional History, Passes Away At 90

Rep. John Conyers Passes Away At Age 90

Congress lost another titan of the house this weekend.

Yesterday, according to Detroit News, John Conyers passed away in Detroit at the age of 90. Conyers was Korean War veteran and served 53 years in the U.S. House of Representatives where he was an iconic champion for civil rights and racial equality as a founding member of the Congressional Black caucus.

While he was lauded by many of his colleagues, a sexual harassment scandal led to Conyers’ resignation in 2017. The congressman denied all claims against him and said that he hoped his record would be take precedent over allegations.

Mr. Conyers was the third-longest-serving House member in U.S. history and the first African American to hold the title of dean, or member with the longest continuous service — a mantle he took on in 2015 after the retirement of Michigan’s John Dingell Jr. “He’s touched so many lives across the country around the world when you talk about human rights and civil rights,” said Jonathan Kinloch, Democratic Party chairman of the 13th Congressional District, who was in middle school when he first started following Mr. Conyers’ career. “He was a giant then, he’s a giant now, and he will remain a giant into history.”

Another colleague, U.S. Sen. Carl Levin, D-Detroit, had this to say:

“John Conyers fought with vigor and empathy for people who were left out and left behind,” Levin said Sunday on Twitter. “My deepest sympathy to the Conyers family who are so much a part of the fabric of Detroit.”

Conyers was also a noted proponent of reparations and was VERY consistent about the need for African-Americans to be repaid for our centuries labor.

“I’m not giving up,” he said in 2017. “Slavery is a blemish on this nation’s history, and until it is formally addressed, our country’s story will remain marked by this blight.”

Rest in peace, sir.