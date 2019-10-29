For Your Feet: Kendrick Lamar Comes Out Of Hiding (Kinda) To Debut The First Look At His Next Nike Collab

Kendrick Lamar Sneakily Debuts A Photo Of His New Sneakers With Nike

A first full look at Kendrick Lamar’s upcoming collaboration with Nike has hit the scene, courtesy of his stylist Dianne Garcia.

Just a few days ago, Ret One–General Manager at Top Dawg Entertainment–shared a black and white photo of Kendrick at an undisclosed location. Normally, this wouldn’t really mean anything, but it is the first sighting of Kung Fu Kenny since he welcome a baby this summer. Not only that, a lot of fans noticed that the shoes on his feet were probably a hint at his next collaboration with Nike.

And it looks like that’s exactly what this photo was, an on-feet look at Kendrick’s upcoming React Element 55.

TDE stylist Dianne, after also posted the aforementioned black and white photo, blessed the internet with a close-up look at the upcoming sneakers. The kicks are said to be dropping worldwide on November 5th and will retail for $150.

This release will mark the first since the rapper’s last Cortez collaboration with Nike, which dropped over a year ago in October of 2018. Though this drop might not mean new music from Kendrick–we’ve still got our fingers crossed that another sneaker on the market means he’s finally ready to come out of hibernation.

Are you feeling these new sneakers?!