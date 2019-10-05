End Of An Era: Top Dawg Entertainment Co-President Dave Free Has Reportedly Parted Ways With The Label

Dave Free And Top Dawg Entertainment Are No Longer In Business

Someone whose been with TDE since day one is no longer in the picture.

According to reports from Rolling Stone, Dave Free recently parted ways with Top Dawg Entertainment after more than a decade acting as the label’s co-president. This news comes from two anonymous insiders, who claim the longtime labelhead has been “working on his own for several months,” and is now assisting another artist, Baby Keem, with his career development.

Dave started his position as TDE co-president back in 2007, only three years after the label was founded by current CEO Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith. Throughout the last decade, Free has worked alongside co-president Terrence “Punch” Henderson with talent recruitment, music production, and most recently, he’s really excelled in video direction.

Representatives for Free and TDE chose not to comment on the report, but Punch did take to Twitter to type “Lol” as the timeline was buzzing about Dave’s departure. There’s really no way to know whether or not this has anything to do with this news or if it’s just convenient timing.

Lol — Punch TDE (@iamstillpunch) October 4, 2019

It also seems like Dave Free deleted his social media pages, as his old “miyatola” handle is no longer active on Twitter or Instagram–though he could simply be taking a break from the public eye for a little while.