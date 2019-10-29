Congrats! Dave Chappelle Honored At The Kennedy Center With Mark Twain Prize For American Humor

Dave Chappelle Receives The Mark Twain Prize For American Humor

Congratulations are in order for Dave Chappelle, who was honored by receiving the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor over the weekend. It all went down on Sunday at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington D.C.

Chappelle attended the event with his wife and kids, and throughout the evening, he was showered with praise from celebrity friends including Tiffany Haddish, Kenan Thompson, Lorne Michaels and Morgan Freeman. Not only were a lot of notable people in the audience, though, the night also featured performances from Common, Erykah Badu, John Legend, Yasiin Bey, Q-Tip and Frederic Yonnet.

Haddish also took the stage to pay tribute to the comedian, calling Chappelle “my mentor, my big brother.” She went on to say, “Every time I step on stage, every time, I think of you. I’ve always wanted to make you proud because you are the greatest.”

In receiving this award, Dave Chappelle is joining a number of big name recipients of the Mark Twain Prize, including Whoopi Goldberg, Eddie Murphy, Richard Pryor and Will Ferrell.

The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor airs next year, January 7, 2020 on PBS.