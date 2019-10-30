J. Holiday On Headline Heat

Over the past couple of years, J. Holliday has made more headlines because of his unpopular opinions than his music — but that hasn’t stopped the “Bed” singer sharing his unapologetic truths on social media. This year alone, Holiday became a number one trending topic just from speaking his mind about the current state of R&B, claiming that singers like SZA and Beyonce use R&B to put Black Men down. Yes, he really said that.

Since getting roasted on social media for his roastable comments and beef with Jaquees, we haven’t heard much from the self proclaimed King of R&B — until today. J. Holiday recently stopped by to clear up some of the vicious headlines BOSSIP has written about him, and let’s just say he came to play.

The Grammy nominated singer even dished on what his beef is with Black Women. Check out the full video above to see what he had to say.