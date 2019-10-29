Bae Of The Day: Meet The Melaniny Snack Whose Barely There Halloween Costume Is Burning The Internet

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 11

Chef Lexi

Source: GETTY / Getty

Lexi Hart Steals Halloween Show

It’s Halloween time which means it’s prime time for you to put on…well…not much. Just go out naked and pretend that it’s a high concept and boom, you’re good. One woman who did such is Lexi Hart, the bombshell who went as a nurse or something that doesn’t really matter. What matters here is HOT DAMN.

Dan Bilzerian's Halloween Party Sponsored By Ignite International, Ltd., Alister, And BlitzBet

Source: Randall Michelson / Getty

She’s a model and Fashion Nova ambassador who clearly fills out all of the little bit of clothes she has on. No wonder she’s outshining everyone for Halloween.

So without further ado, enjoy all the goodies she is putting on blast.

View this post on Instagram

Happy Sunday💜 @ryanastamendiphotography

A post shared by Lexi Hart ♥︎ (@misslexihart) on

View this post on Instagram

Would you follow me? ♡

A post shared by Lexi Hart ♥︎ (@misslexihart) on

    Continue Slideshow

    View this post on Instagram

    Happy Saturday🌞🌻💫 @kowatches

    A post shared by Lexi Hart ♥︎ (@misslexihart) on

    View this post on Instagram

    Good Morning🖤 @fashionnova | @fashionnovamen

    A post shared by Lexi Hart ♥︎ (@misslexihart) on

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    1234567891011
    Categories: Multi, News, Originals

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.