When The Checks Stop Coming In Exclusive: #LHHNY’s Juelz Santana Loses $650K Condo To Foreclosure

Dip Set Member Loses Home From Behind Bars

He’s lost his front teeth, his freedom – and now he’s lost his home.

The bank has foreclosed on jailed Juelz Santana’s family home, BOSSIP has learned.

Last week, a New Jersey judge issued a foreclosure judgment against the incarcerated rapper and directed the local sheriff to sell it at auction ASAP to recoup the $650,111 he owes on the home, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

We exclusively revealed that Wells Fargo Bank sued Santana back in February, alleging that the rapper hadn’t paid the mortgage since July 2018, and wanted him out ASAP.

Santana bought the 2,300 square foot condo in 2005 for $540,000 and financed it in part with a $486,000 mortgage with 8.5 percent interest rate, his mortgage states. He agreed to make monthly payments of $3,754 for 30 years to pay for the home. The property is now valued at $410,000 according to Realtor.com, and is located in a tony Northern New Jersey housing development that was once home to the Notorious BIG.

The “Clockwork” artist, who is jailed until 2021 after pleading guilty to trying to bring a loaded gun onto a plane, never responded to the lawsuit, and on Oct. 24, the judge issued a default judgment against him and the home be sold at Sheriff’s auction.