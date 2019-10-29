Shook Ones: ‘Joker’ Screening Evacuated In Panic When Man Stands Up, Grabs Chest, Screams “Allahu Akbar”

Joker Screening Evacuated When Man Scream “Allahu Akbar” In Theater

There were no happy faces in Paris during a screening of Joaquin Phoenix‘s new flick Joker.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, there was an incident on Sunday at the Grand Rex cinema where a man stood up in the middle of the film and screamed “Allahu Akbar” while grabbing his chest. In a panic, the theater was evacuated as scores of moviegoers feared a terrorist attack. It is said that prior to the outburst audience member had to repeatedly reprimand the man for saying “it’s political”.

The stampede began once a person incorrectly announced that the man had a gun as “Allahu Akbar”, which means “God is great”, has sadly and incorrectly become synonymous with extremist terrorism. Somehow he was able to escape the building with the others but was eventually spotted, wrestled to the ground, and arrested. No weapons, bombs, or other tools of violence were found.

The theater’s director says that the man never intended to attack anyone, but was instead working with an accomplice to steal people’s personal items when they fled in panic.

“They were two thieves looking for a way to take people’s phones and bags. Apparently they had already used the same tactic once on a train,” he explained.

People ain’t isht.