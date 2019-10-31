All Cap: Zero People Believe Nicki Minaj’s Husband Paid For Her Wedding Ring And The DRAGGING Is Epic

Nobody Believes Mr. Petty

Nicki Minaj is married! It has been confirmed and reconfirmed and double and triple confirmed. Now TMZ is reporting that Mr. Petty PAID $1.1 million for Nicki’s wedding ring. Really? Word? That’s what happened?

Nobody on Twitter, Instagram, MySpace and AOL Black Voices believes this one single, solitary bit. That prompted Nicki and her hubs to drop the video above, making fun of the situation but, um, that didn’t really help because, again, nobody believes any of it.

Did Nicki by her OWN wedding ring? Did she give him an allowance? Is it your tour or your girl’s tour? Tune in next time on Dragonall Z!

In the meantime, let’s enjoy the comedy that ensued…