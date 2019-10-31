Basketbrawl Is Our Favorite Sport: Joel Embiid, Karl-Anthony Towns, And Ben Simmons Catch Fade [Video]
Joel Embiid And Karl-Anthony Towns Fight In Philly
Joel Embiid and Karl-Anthony Towns mixed it up last night in Philadelphia after months of jabbing at each other on Twitter.
The fight eventually turned into a bench-clearing brawl that ended with Ben Simmons arm wrapped around KAT’s neck.
Embiid, never one to bite his tongue, had plenty to say about who he is and what he’s not in the post-game presser…
We love this game!
