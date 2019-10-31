Feeling These Get Ups? The Ladies Of ‘The Real’ Recreate Met Gala Looks For Halloween 2019

Hate it or love it?!

The Hosts Of “The Real” Dress Up For Halloween

The ladies of “The Real” aren’t getting spooky for Halloween, they’re getting STYLISH.

On Thursday, October 31, “The Real” is celebrating by honoring fashion’s biggest event of the year: The Met Gala and donning iconic looks from the annual event. Each host is representing iconic looks of celebrities that have attended, Loni Love dresses as Lizzo…

Jeannie Mai appears as Rhianna…

Tamera Mowry-Housley arrives as Katy Perry…

and Adrienne Houghton is Lady Gaga!

YOU tell us; are you feeling “The Real’s” Halloween getups???