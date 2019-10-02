Fair: Loni Love Explains Why She Hasn’t Met James’ Kids Yet After A Whole Year Of Swirling [Video]

Loni Is Not Ready To Meet Her Boyfriend’s Kids Yet

Is there a time period on how long after you start dating someone that you meet their children? Loni Love doesn’t think so. This week on The Real Loni revealed that she has no desire to meet her bf’s children. she did add that they’ve spoken over the phone and live in the same city as her…sho why not?

Simple, she isn’t ready! That’s fair.

Hit play to hear it.