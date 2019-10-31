Thick Or Treat: The Most Banging Bawdied Halloween Costumes Of 2019

- By Bossip Staff
Banging Bawdy Halloween

Even though the Halloween festivities don’t pop off until tonight, some celebrities are already out there spooking their cakes out in the open in the most glorious ways possible. While we salute creativity that goes into so many costumes, sometimes we just want to see thickalicious glory. These celebrities did that in spades.

So we know what you’re here for…look at the most banging bawdied Halloween costumes we’ve seen so far. Yep. This is really the best day of celebration.

View this post on Instagram

Choose your fighter

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

View this post on Instagram

FINISH HIM

A post shared by Hot Girl Meg (@theestallion) on

    View this post on Instagram

    trouble…..

    A post shared by saweetie (@saweetie) on

    View this post on Instagram

    Campbell – 1991

    A post shared by Normani (@normani) on

    View this post on Instagram

    Campbell – 1991

    A post shared by Normani (@normani) on

