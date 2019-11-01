For The Fans: Lil Baby Performs For Free At Southern University’s Homecoming In Baton Rouge

Lil Baby Pulls Up To Southern University Despite Not Getting Paid

Lil Baby is all about making his fans happy, even if that means hopping on a private jet to perform at a show for free.

On Thursday, the rapper hit all of his fans on his Instagram to inform everyone at Southern University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana that he still planned to hit the stage for their homecoming festivities despite not getting a check for it. Even though it looks like he tried to cancel at first, in the end, Lil Baby made sure to keep his fans happy and show up for his performance either way.

“Whatever Happen I Found A Way To Make It !! And I Don’t Get Paid Cause I Had To Cancel But F*** It Lets Go Up Baton Rouge” The Quality Control rapper explained in his caption.