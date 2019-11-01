Red Table Talk: Demi Moore’s Daughters Detail How Her Drug Abuse Damaged Their Relationship

Demi Moore’s Daughters Say Drugs Made Her A Monster After Split Ashton Kutcher

The upcoming “Red Table Talk” episode airing on Facebook Watch Monday, November 4 is going to be a big one. For the first time, Demi Moore and daughters Rumer & Tallulah Willis come to the Red Table to share intimate details about Demi’s best-selling memoir “Inside Out,” the difficulties of their traumatic mother-daughter relationship, Demi’s life threatening addiction, as well as the men in her life and why their family didn’t speak for three years.

In a preview clip for the upcoming episode Tallulah details how Demi’s behavior would change when she wasn’t sober:

“It’s like the sun went down and like, a monster came,” Tallulah said. “I remember there’s just the anxiety that would come up in my body when I could sense that her eyes were shutting a little bit more, the way she was speaking. Or she would be a lot more affectionate with me if she wasn’t sober.” “It was just jarring,” Rumer added. “It was very weird, and there were moments where it would get angry,” Tallulah continued. “I recall being very upset and kind of treating her like a child and speaking to her like a child. It was not the mom that we had grown up with.”

Check out a sneak peak of the episode HERE and HERE.

Tune-in to Facebook Watch, Facebook’s video platform, on Monday, November 4 for a special Red Table Talk with guests Demi Moore and daughters Rumer and Tallulah Willis at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET.