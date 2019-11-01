Jesus Take The Wheel: 4 People Shot Dead And 4 Injured During Mass Shooting At San Francisco Halloween Party

4 Killed 4 Shot At Halloween Party In San Francisco

Halloween night got a lot scarier than people anticipated when they went out to party Thursday night.

According to CBS San Francisco, Orinda County and Contra Costa County Sheriffs jointly responded to a report of a shooting close to midnight last night.

Orinda Police Department and Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff are working a multiple shooting in Orinda. Investigation is active. Details coming later. — CoCo Sheriff PIO (@cocosopio) November 1, 2019

The specific location was not disclosed in the report, but it was noted that crowd size was a major concern for authorities so its safe to say that this was a club, bar, or open public venue.

No further details were available at the time other than the fact that four people were killed and four others were taken to the hospital for injuries.