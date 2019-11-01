Lookit The Babies: The Most Adorable Celebrity Seed Halloween Costumes

Most Adorable Celebrity Kid Halloween Pics

It’s not just the adults who are sharing their best getups for Halloween.

As much as we love seeing the adults do their thing, showing off their bawdies and putting their best feet forward, we also are all about the itty bitty babies. Celebrity seeds have put their most adorable looks together for the occasion and our hearts have grown three sizes.

This is no longer a news site…it is a celebrity baby fan page. Be patient with us while we enter this transition. In meantime gather your ovaries and check your ovulation calendars because you’re about to witness cuteness overload.