Lookit The Babies: The Most Adorable Celebrity Seed Halloween Costumes

- By Bossip Staff
View this post on Instagram

Flintstones 🦴

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)

Most Adorable Celebrity Kid Halloween Pics

It’s not just the adults who are sharing their best getups for Halloween.

As much as we love seeing the adults do their thing, showing off their bawdies and putting their best feet forward, we also are all about the itty bitty babies. Celebrity seeds have put their most adorable looks together for the occasion and our hearts have grown three sizes.

This is no longer a news site…it is a celebrity baby fan page. Be patient with us while we enter this transition. In meantime gather your ovaries and check your ovulation calendars because you’re about to witness cuteness overload.

View this post on Instagram

Yabba Dabba Doo!

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)

View this post on Instagram

Woody’s round up.

A post shared by Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry)

View this post on Instagram

Moana have a little attitude today 😩

A post shared by Iamcardib (@iamcardib)

View this post on Instagram

Freshly Twisted Stank…

A post shared by spitta_andretti (@spitta_andretti)

View this post on Instagram

#Zhuriwise🎈

A post shared by @ mrs_savannahrj

    View this post on Instagram

    Ready to get to work!!!!👻 🎃 ❤️

    A post shared by Russell Westbrook (@russwest44)

