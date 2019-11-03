Live From Atlanta: Will Smith And Jada Pinkett Recap Their Visit To Tyler Perry Studios Party [Video]

Will Smith And Jada Pinkett Vlog Tyler Perry Studios

Tyler Perry threw the party to end all parties down in Atlanta for the grand opening of his $250 million studio.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett were in attendance and per us, Will vlogged their entire night and edited it down for our consumption. We’ll probably never get tired of seeing footage of Tyler’s groundbreaking achievement.

Press play below to check out the party from Will and Jada’s perspective.

The Blackest of excellencies.