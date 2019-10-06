Black Excellence Abound: Oprah, Halle Berry & Other A-Listers Attend Opening Of Tyler Perry’s $250M Studio

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 19

Tyler Perry Studios

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

Tyler Perry Studios Opening Gala

Black excellence was abound Saturday for the grand opening of Tyler Perry’s $250 million movie studio. ALL the A-listers you could think of were in attendance including Oprah, Beyonce, Taraji P. Henson, Maxine Waters, Samuel L. Jackson, Spike Lee, Cicely Tyson, and Halle Berry.

Tyler Perry Studios

Source: Paras Griffin/Getty Images / Getty

Beyonce was also on hand, and while she skipped the carpet she took pics inside with several celebs.

Tyler’s 330-acre studio that once served as a Confederate army base and has sound stages named after black actors, Will Smith was on hand for the reveal of his.

Oprah walked the carpet with Stedman…

Tyler Perry Studios

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

Tyler Perry Studios

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

and beamed with pride while bragging about her close friend.

“He didn’t wait for other people to validate or to say you should go this way or that way. He said I’m going to create my own way and as we can see here, become a force for himself,” Winfrey told The Associated Press.

“I remember when he was thinking about buying this place and I said ‘You’d be crazy not to take it.'” she added.

Other stars spotted on the carpet included Kelly Rowland, LaLa and Michelle…

Tyler Perry Studios

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

Tyler Perry Studios

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

Tyler Perry Studios

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

Monica….

Tyler Perry Studios

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

Colin Kaepernick and Nessa…

Tyler Perry Studios

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

Tyler Perry Studios

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

Jeannie and Jeezy…

Tyler Perry Studios

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

Tyler Perry Studios

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

and TONS more.

Inside guests dined on lump crab salad and had a choice of spiced beef tenderloin or pepino and orange crusted sea bass. Looks like good times were had by all—including the Clintons who didn’t walk the carpet but were in attendance.

Now, this was a star-studded affair; more pics on the flip.

Tyler Perry Studios Opening Gala

Tyler Perry Studios

Source: Paras Griffin/Getty Images / Getty

Tyler Perry Studios

Source: Paras Griffin/Getty Images / Getty

Tyler Perry Studios Opening Gala

Tyler Perry

Source: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Tyler Perry Studios / Getty

Tyler Perry

Source: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Tyler Perry Studios / Getty

Tyler Perry Studios Opening Gala

Tina Lawson and her husband Richard looked picture perfect.

Tyler Perry Studios

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

Tyler Perry Studios

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

Tyler Perry Studios Opening Gala

The Bridges, Ludacris and Eudoxie, looked elegant.

Tyler Perry Studios

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

Tyler Perry Studios

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

Tyler Perry Studios Opening Gala

Maxwell made an appearance…

Tyler Perry Studios

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

as did Bow Wow.

Tyler Perry Studios

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

Tyler Perry Studios Opening Gala

Jill Scott, Terrence Howard and April Ryan were seen on the scene.

Tyler Perry Studios

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

Tyler Perry Studios

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

Tyler Perry Studios

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

    Continue Slideshow

    Tyler Perry Studios Opening Gala

    Cicely Tyson, Loni Love and Will Packer walked the carpet.

    Tyler Perry Studios

    Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

    Tyler Perry Studios

    Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

    Tyler Perry Studios

    Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

    Tyler Perry Studios Opening Gala

    Gladys Knight, Angela Rye, and Tamron Hall all wore beautiful evening gowns.

    Tyler Perry Studios

    Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

    Tyler Perry Studios

    Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

    Tyler Perry Studios

    Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

    Tyler Perry Studios Opening Gala

    Patti LaBelle stunned in a cape dress.

    Tyler Perry Studios

    Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

    Tyler Perry Studios

    Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

    Tyler Perry Studios Opening Gala

    Urrrrrsher was seen on the scene.

    Tyler Perry Studios

    Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

    and a possibly pregnant Keshia Knight Pulliam walked the carpet with her boyfriend Brad James.

    Tyler Perry Studios

    Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

    Tyler Perry Studios

    Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

    Tyler Perry Studios

    Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

    Tyler Perry Studios Opening Gala

    Lance Gross and Rebecca Gross were in attendance…

    Tyler Perry Studios

    Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

    Tyler Perry Studios

    Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

    and Ava Duvernay waved to photogs.

    Tyler Perry Studios

    Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

    Tyler Perry Studios Opening Gala

    Whoopi Goldberg brought her daughter as her date.

    Tyler Perry Studios

    Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

    Tyler Perry Studios

    Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

    Tyler Perry Studios Opening Gala

    Charlamagne’s date was his beautiful wife…

    Tyler Perry Studios

    Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

    and Kirk Franklin’s wife was the choir director’s date as well. He later posed with Iyanla Vanzant.

    Tyler Perry Studios

    Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

    Tyler Perry Studios

    Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

    Tyler Perry Studios Opening Gala

    “She ready!”—Hi, Tiffany Haddish.

    Tyler Perry Studios

    Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

    Tyler Perry Studios

    Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

    Tyler Perry Studios Opening Gala

    Taraji and her fiance Kelvin were on hand.

    Tyler Perry Studios

    Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

    Tyler Perry Studios

    Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

    Tyler Perry Studios

    Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

    Tyler Perry Studios Opening Gala

    Tyler Perry Studios

    Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

    Tyler Perry Studios

    Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

    Tyler Perry Studios

    Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

    Tyler Perry Studios Opening Gala

    Tyler Perry Studios

    Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

    Tyler Perry Studios

    Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

    Tyler Perry Studios

    Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678910111213141516171819
    Categories: Instagram, Multi, Must Be Nice

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.