Black Excellence Abound: Oprah, Halle Berry & Other A-Listers Attend Opening Of Tyler Perry’s $250M Studio
Black excellence was abound Saturday for the grand opening of Tyler Perry’s $250 million movie studio. ALL the A-listers you could think of were in attendance including Oprah, Beyonce, Taraji P. Henson, Maxine Waters, Samuel L. Jackson, Spike Lee, Cicely Tyson, and Halle Berry.
Beyonce was also on hand, and while she skipped the carpet she took pics inside with several celebs.
Tyler’s 330-acre studio that once served as a Confederate army base and has sound stages named after black actors, Will Smith was on hand for the reveal of his.
Oprah walked the carpet with Stedman…
and beamed with pride while bragging about her close friend.
“He didn’t wait for other people to validate or to say you should go this way or that way. He said I’m going to create my own way and as we can see here, become a force for himself,” Winfrey told The Associated Press.
“I remember when he was thinking about buying this place and I said ‘You’d be crazy not to take it.'” she added.
Other stars spotted on the carpet included Kelly Rowland, LaLa and Michelle…
Monica….
Colin Kaepernick and Nessa…
Jeannie and Jeezy…
and TONS more.
Inside guests dined on lump crab salad and had a choice of spiced beef tenderloin or pepino and orange crusted sea bass. Looks like good times were had by all—including the Clintons who didn’t walk the carpet but were in attendance.
Now, this was a star-studded affair; more pics on the flip.
Tina Lawson and her husband Richard looked picture perfect.
The Bridges, Ludacris and Eudoxie, looked elegant.
Maxwell made an appearance…
as did Bow Wow.
Jill Scott, Terrence Howard and April Ryan were seen on the scene.
Cicely Tyson, Loni Love and Will Packer walked the carpet.
Gladys Knight, Angela Rye, and Tamron Hall all wore beautiful evening gowns.
Patti LaBelle stunned in a cape dress.
Urrrrrsher was seen on the scene.
and a possibly pregnant Keshia Knight Pulliam walked the carpet with her boyfriend Brad James.
Lance Gross and Rebecca Gross were in attendance…
and Ava Duvernay waved to photogs.
Whoopi Goldberg brought her daughter as her date.
Charlamagne’s date was his beautiful wife…
and Kirk Franklin’s wife was the choir director’s date as well. He later posed with Iyanla Vanzant.
“She ready!”—Hi, Tiffany Haddish.
Taraji and her fiance Kelvin were on hand.
