Jesus Take The Wheel: Florida Teen Accused Of Trying To Hire A Hitman To Kill A School Staff Member

Florida Teen Accused Of Trying To Hire Hitman To Kill A School Facility Member

According to the Tampa Bay Times, an 18-year-old high school student is facing first-degree solicitation to attempt murder charges after offering $100,000 for a hit on a high school staff member.

Nicholas R. Godfrey was arrested after an Instagram account with the request for “a guy who could kill someone” was traced to a computer IP address at his home. Godfrey reportedly offered $100,000 to another student to clap an unnamed Fivay High staff.

Godfrey reportedly messaged: “No joke, I need him eliminated as soon as possible.”

Authorities are still scratching their heads as to why he sent the request, as the teen had no known past problems with the staff member, who was provided protection as a precaution. Godfrey later confessed that he was only joking.

“It doesn’t matter what the intent was,” the sheriff said. “When you do it and post it on social media, the crime is committed.”

Godfrey is now sitting in a local jail.