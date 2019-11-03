You Thought: Drug Smugglers Are Reportedly Easily Sawing Holes In Trump’s “Impenetrable” Border Wall

Reports Show Trump’s Border Wall Isn’t Working

According to The Washington Post, Mexican drug dealers have repeatedly cut holes all up and through Trump’s border wall by using commercially available power tools, opening gaps large enough for people and drug loads to pass through.

U.S. agents have reportedly confirmed “multiple breaches” to sections of the wall. Smugglers are easily using cheap saws to cut holes in the base of the wall and then are able to push the 18- to 30-feet tall posts to the side, making it possible for people and contraband to go through the structure.

Officials are dumbfounded after Trump proclaimed the wall “virtually impenetrable”. But smugglers are finding ways to easily get through, whether it be climbing lower sections with makeshift ladders or by cutting holes in weak points of the structures.