Not On My Watch: Judge Swiftly Blocks Trump’s Plan To Shift $2.5 Billion To Pay For Border Wall

Judge Blocks Trump’s Attempt To Get Funding For The Border Wall

According to the New York Times, a federal Northern California judge permanently blocked Trump from using $2.5 billion in funding to build a wall along the United States’ southwestern border.

Judge Haywood S. Gilliam Jr. of the United States District Court for the Northern District of California has a track record of keeping the Trump administration in check. He previously ruled on two pending lawsuits against them. He stated President Trump’s efforts to shift Department of Defense funds toward the border project were “unlawful.”

Judge Gilliam said the White House’s efforts did not “square with fundamental separation of powers principles dating back to the earliest days of our Republic.” after trying to direct $2.5 billion from counterdrug programs in the Department of Defense toward building the wall.

Cheeto is, of course, angry about the latest judgment and he said Saturday at a press conference at the end of the Group of 20 summit in Osaka, Japan, that the decision is a “disgrace.”

“So we’re immediately appealing it and we think we’ll win the appeal,” said Cheeto according to The New York Times. “There was no reason that that should have happened. And a lot of wall is being built.”

Sure, sis.