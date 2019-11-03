What The Hell??? Anti-Vax Mom Brags About Handing Out Lollipops Contaminated With Chickenpox For Halloween

Anti-Vax Mom Hands Out Chickenpox Lollipops For Halloween

A mother who is a strong advocate for anti-vaccination took to social media this week to let everyone know about her decision to give out tainted lollipops this Halloween.

The Australian woman–who identifies herself online as Sarah Walker RN–posted in the private Facebook group “Stop Mandatory Vaccination,” saying that her son contracted chickenpox and she planned to “help” other children by spreading the virus through candy.

“So my beautiful son [redacted] has the chickenpox at the moment and we’ve both decided to help others with natural immunity this Halloween!” she wrote. “We have the packaging open and closing down pat and can’t wait to help others in our community.”

What….the f***?

Walker’s message ended up making it out of the anti-vax community and a screenshot and shared on Light for Riley, a page dedicated to protecting “babies & families from vaccine-preventable diseases” in honor of Riley Hughes, a baby boy who died from whooping cough.

Though the mother claims to be a registered nurse at the “Royal Children’s Hospital, Brisbane” on her Facebook page, Queensland Health confirmed that she was never employed at any of its medical facilities.

After getting negative responses to her chickenpox plan, Walker took to Facebook once again to double down on her plan, despite backlash online.

“Dear internet trolls,” she wrote. “You think you’re right by judging me and my trying to report me and get me fired. I don’t care. The health and wellbeing of my baby is far more valuable than any job…You say I’m vile and gross like I have done something that hundreds of thousands of parents haven’t already done. How many times do you see children dropped off to day care or school when they’re clearly sick and contagious? Exactly!” She continued, “I’m offering life long immunity for the price of a couple of blisters and a few days off school.”

Luckily, whether or not Walker actually went ahead with her weird scheme, Queensland Health told News.com.au that the risk of chickenpox transmission from such lollipops would be extremely low, since the virus does not survive long on surfaces.

But, if she were to be found guilty of food tampering, or making false claims to do so, she could be facing serious prison time.