Bye, Wig: Kenya CONFIRMED That Nene Tried To Spit On Her And Twitter WENT CRAZY

- By Bossip Staff
The Real Housewives of Atlanta - Season 10

Source: Bravo / Getty

Kenya Blasts Nene

Real Housewives Of Atlanta made its glorious return Sunday night to warm our hearts and fill the spirits of our petty. One person conspicuous by her absence was Nene Leakes. She had been such a pivotal figure in the show from jump and not seeing her was quite the shock.

Her presence was felt, though. Afterwards on Watch What Happens Live, Andy had Kenya to talk about her relationship with Nene and had THIS to say:

“I think she’s pretty much dead to me. When someone tries to spit on you, I think they’re not ever going to be friends with you. So that’s pretty much done.”

Oh, so Nene DID spit on her? Wow.

Twitter had a LOT of thoughts about all of this, mostly dragging the hell out of Nene. Take a look…

