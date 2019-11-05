Don’t Be Foolish: Irv Gotti Defends Ashanti’s Honor… Says She’s Not A Homewrecker

Irv Gotti Defends Ashanti’s Reputation On “Wendy” Show Appearance

Give Irv Gotti some credit, the Murder Inc. mogul appeared on “The Wendy Williams Show” Monday to help clear up rumors started after Williams aired a recent clip of Irv and his family on “Growing Up Hip Hop: New York,” where he revealed he’d bedded his former artist Ashanti before his divorce was finalized from his ex-wife, Deb.

Gotti addressed the situation directly with Williams live on her show, saying:

“Ashanti is not a homewrecker, guys,” he went on. “Ashanti had nothing to do with me and Deb. Deb caught me when I was directing ‘I Cry’ in Baltimore. Deb, being the vicious person she is, she came down unannounced, ‘I’m Mrs. Lorenzo, give me the room key.’ The door was latched, but she knows I’m in there. That’s what broke me and Deb up.”

Irv went on to say he and Deb had been separated and added that Williams shouldn’t be hypocritical seeing as how she’s been out in these skreets zippin’ and zooin’ before finalizing her own divorce.

He has a point. But do you think he’s done enough to clear Ashanti’s name? Or has the damage already been done?

Gotti also confirmed that Ashanti was indeed a background vocalist on J.Lo’s hit song “I’m Real”:

“Ashanti was a background vocalist, that’s it, period, don’t make a big thing about it,” he went on. “Yes, it was her voice, but you know how many records have background vocals? Why y’all making a big thing out of it? Ashanti wasn’t a star, she was just in the studio with me, and I was Napoleon.”

The ego on this man. But is he right, in y’all’s opinion? Do you think Ashanti wants too much credit for her role on “I’m Real”?

We were really interested to hear that he wants to do a Murder Inc reunion but the fact that he and Ashanti haven’t spoken in at least TWO YEARS wasn’t lost on us.

Check out the full interview below.

What was your favorite part of the interview? Did anything Irv said surprise you?