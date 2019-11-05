Tracy Chapman Drags Funkmaster Flex Into Copyright Infringement Case Against Nicki Minaj (Exclusive)

American Folk Singer & Newlywed Rapper Embroiled In Suit Over Song

Funkmaster Flex has been dragged into Nicki Minaj and Tracy Chapman’s federal copyright infringement lawsuit.

Last week, Tracy Chapman has asked a judge to force Nicki Minaj to hand over texts between her and the veteran Hot 97 radio DJ, arguing that the messages are crucial to her case against the newlywed artist.

Chapman sued Minaj last year, accusing Minaj of sampling her copyrighted song “Baby Can I Hold You,” for her song “Sorry” which featured Nas, without permission. “Sorry” was supposed to be included on her latest album, “Queen,” but was yanked at the last minute after Chapman refused to OK Minaj sampling her work for it.

Minaj denied Chapman’s infringement claim, saying Chapman did not own the copyright for “Baby Can I Hold You,” and said her use of the song was protected under “Fair Use” law.

Chapman said that Minaj purposely withheld her text records with Funkmaster Flex, and the messages are important because they will show whether or not Minaj willfully distributed Chapman’s copyrighted work – and Chapman contends that her case has been hindered as a result.

Funkmaster Flex played the song in question on the radio before the album release and has boasted about his friendly relationship with the “Chun Lee” rapper.

The judge has yet to rule over whether Minaj will have to submit the texts.