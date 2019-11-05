For The Curious Couples: John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Take A Lie Detector Test [Video]

John Legend And Chrissy Teigen Test One Another’s Truthfulness

To go along with their Vanity Fair cover this month, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen decided to sit down together to take a lie detector test.

Does Chrissy relate with her fans? Did she win a Mac & Cheese eating competition? What are the secrets behind their marriage? Is John Legend his real or stage name? Was he popular in school? Does he think they would have dated in high school? Find out the answers to all of these questions and more by checking out the video down below: