Sterling K. Brown Talks Halloween Traditions, Watching ‘Avengers’ With His Son & What He Learned From Al Pacino [Video]

Sterling K. Brown On His Kids, Al Pacino & New Movies Waves And Frozen 2

Sterling K. Brown stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week to talk about all of the new ventures he has coming up.

While he’s in the hot seat, the actor talks about what his kids dressed up as for Halloween, what it was like watching Avengers: Infinity War with his son, running into fans at the grocery store, and an acting tip he learned from Al Pacino. He also goes into talking about his new movie Waves, along with teasing whether or not he sings throughout his role in Frozen 2.

Check out the interview down below to see what Sterling has to say: