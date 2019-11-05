Looks Litt? Puma Pop Up At ComplexCon Brings Out Dani Leigh, A Boogie, & More

Celebrity Sightings At Puma Complex Con

PUMA debuted their newest sneaker franchise, Rider, including a limited-edition all pink colorway with Chinatown Market only available for purchase at ComplexCon! Some of this year’s trendiest artists and influencers popped up for swag sessions, gaming tournaments, and more. A Boogie posed with the new kicks while Dani Leigh turned heads in a lime green windbreaker. Peep more pics of what you may have missed on the flip!