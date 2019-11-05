Pure Comedy: Nardwuar Meets Up With Megan Thee Stallion For A Lesson In Houston Hip-Hop History [Video]

Megan Thee Stallion Talks To Nardwuar In Las Vegas

While she was in Las Vegas, Nevada to perform at Day N Vegas, Megan Thee Stallion linked up with Nardwuar for an interview.

Throughout their time together, these two talk about Pimp C, Megan’s old school principal who let her wear whatever she wanted to school, her first show in Austin, Texas, and filling the big shoes of Southern rap. Check out the video down below to hear about all of that and more: