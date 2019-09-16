Texas Love: Pimp C’s Wife Praises Megan Thee Stallion & Saves A Very Special Gift For Her

Pimp C’s Wife Praises Meg Thee Stallion & Saves A Very Special Gift For Her

Megan Thee Stallion has been on fire all year long, receiving blessing after blessing.

Her debut album released and hit the top 10 charts, she received a Puma deal & then locked in an endorsement with Dusse. Her latest blessing–which many would count as her biggest blessing to date–as she announced she signed a management deal with Roc Nation. Pretty much the dream signing for almost any rapper coming up or already in the game, and there’s no denying that.

One unsuspecting message for Meg came with a huge blessing and gift in tow. The late Pimp C’s wife Chinara Butler took to Instagram to congratulate Meg Thee Stallion on her hard work and her new deal with Jay-Z and Roc Nation.

Not only did she give Meg some sincere love and props, but she also told her she’s holding on to a FEW Pimp C verses specifically for her. To put this in perspective, this would be like getting a Nobel peace prize for anyone from Texas.

Huge congrats to Meg on this major endorsement from the wife of a legend, but we also know this is gonna cause jealously and envy to start rearing its ugly head from other rappers from Houston–but hopefully they can control it!