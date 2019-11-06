Cash S**t: Megan Thee Stallion Sends Her Makeup Artist A Cease And Desist Over NDA Violation

- By Bossip Staff

Megan Thee Stallion hits the Z107.9 Summer Jam stage!

Source: Radio One Digital / @Stretchd_34 for Radio One Digital

Megan Thee Stallion Threatens To Take Her Makeup Artist To Court

Megan Thee Stallion could be making her way to court over a dispute with her makeup artist.

According to reports from TMZ–who obtained a cease and desist letter that was sent by Megan’s lawyer, Dina LaPolt–LaPolt claims that the rapper’s makeup artist Akil McCoy violated the nondisclosure agreement he has with Megan by mentioning the work they do together.

And it all started with an Instagram post.

This all stems from Vogue’s video, 24 Hours With Megan Thee Stallion. The publication followed the rapper through her daily activities, which included her makeup routine.

“I like Akil a lot,” the rapper says while doing her makeup. “And we get into it every day. I’m like ‘Don’t do it like that. Don’t put it like that friend.’ And he’s like ‘I’m not.” … And he doing it how the f*** he want to do it.”

Once Megan posted the clip to her Instagram page, she and Akil ended up getting into an argument in the comment section about who really does her makeup. McCoy first commented “Makeup by Akilaface,” which prompted a public argument between him and Thee Stallion.

That exchange is what got him in hot water with the rapper and her team and in the cease and desist letter, Megan demanded that he delete the comment. She also instructed the makeup artist not to speak about their professional relationship again or she might be forced to take him to court.

Categories: For Your Information, Hip-Hop, Lawsuits

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.