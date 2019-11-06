Cash S**t: Megan Thee Stallion Sends Her Makeup Artist A Cease And Desist Over NDA Violation

This all stems from Vogue’s video, 24 Hours With Megan Thee Stallion. The publication followed the rapper through her daily activities, which included her makeup routine.

“I like Akil a lot,” the rapper says while doing her makeup. “And we get into it every day. I’m like ‘Don’t do it like that. Don’t put it like that friend.’ And he’s like ‘I’m not.” … And he doing it how the f*** he want to do it.”

Once Megan posted the clip to her Instagram page, she and Akil ended up getting into an argument in the comment section about who really does her makeup. McCoy first commented “Makeup by Akilaface,” which prompted a public argument between him and Thee Stallion.

That exchange is what got him in hot water with the rapper and her team and in the cease and desist letter, Megan demanded that he delete the comment. She also instructed the makeup artist not to speak about their professional relationship again or she might be forced to take him to court.