T.I. Reveals He Intrusively Attends Daughter Deyjah’s Gynecologist Appointments To ‘Make Sure Her Hymen’s Intact’

T.I. Reveals He Intrusively Attends Daughter Deyjah’s Gynecologist Appointments

This is an inappropriate and intrusive practice rooted in patriarchy, Tip.

T.I. recently made a shocking revelation that’s going viral. The rap dad was a guest on Nazanin Mandi and Nadia Moham’s “Ladies Like Us” podcast and spoke on a number of things including marriage advice for Nazanin who recently married her longtime love Miguel.

Things were especially interesting however when the group discussed parenting and the “sex talk.” According to T.I. he’s not only had the sex talk with his kids, but he’s also especially interested in making sure his second-oldest daughter Deyjah remains pure.

According to T.I. he makes it a point to make sure the 18-year-old isn’t sexually active and actually attends her gynecologist appointments to ensure her hymen is intact.

Tip said he’s been doing this practice since his daughter’s 16th birthday and brushed off a doctor telling him that a woman’s hymen could be broken in different ways other than sexual activity.

“Have I? This is the thing. Deyjah’s 18, just graduated high school now and she’s attending her first year of college, figuring it out for herself,” he said. “And yes, not only have we had the conversation, we have yearly trips to the gynecologist to check her hymen,” said Tip while the hosts laughed. “So it’s this one time we go, I think this might have been after her 16th birthday. This is what we do. Right after the birthday we celebrate,” he said. “Usually like the day after the party she’s enjoying her gifts. I put a sticky note on the door: ‘Gyno. Tomorrow. 9:30.’ So we’ll go and sit down and the doctor will come and talk and the doctor’s maintaining a high level of professionalism. He’s like, ‘You know sir, I have to, in order to share information’ — I’m like, ‘Deyjah they want you to sign this so we can share information. Is there anything you wouldn’t want me to know? See doc? No problem.’ And so then they come and say, ‘Well I just want you to know that there are other ways besides sex that the hymen can be broken like bike riding, athletics, horseback riding and just other forms of athletic physical activity.’ So I say, ‘Look doc, she don’t ride no horses, she don’t ride no bike, she don’t play no sports. Just check the hymen please and give me back my results expeditiously.‘”

He also proudly told the ladies that as of Deyjah’s 18th birthday, “her hymen is still intact” and he thinks it’s a surefire way to keep boys away from the college student.

“They’re no fun. Who wants a virgin?” he asked. “Like really? All that work!”

Tip, this is pretty problematic and it’s causing a firestorm of controversy from folks who can’t believe that T.I. is policing his daughter’s body. People are also wondering if he was THIS interested in his sons remaining virgins.

The answer to that question is presumably NO, our sister MadameNoire pointed out that during an episode of “The Family Hustle” Tip found out that his son King, a high schooler, isn’t a virgin and he brushed it off.

We’re hoping that Tip will explain this 1920s-esque patriarchal practice with Deyjah ExpediTIously cause this is NOT cool.