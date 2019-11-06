“Marriage Boot Camp” Exclusive: Laura Govan Says She’d Never Trust Her Dad With Her Kids [VIDEO]

Laura Govan Gets Into Screaming Match With Father For Not Protecting Her After Sexual Assault

Have y’all been watching “Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition”? This season has been really gripping, particularly watching Laura Govan’s journey with her parents as she has grappled with them to understand the damage done after she told them her father’s relative raped her and he failed to respond. In this week’s episode, after seeming to make some progress, the Govans get into it again after previously seeming to make some progress. Watch below:

Can you really blame Laura for taking this stance with her dad? And can you believe he’s so callous in the way he addresses her trauma? Why would a father fail to believe his daughter when she says she’s been hurt by a relative?

Here’s what else we can expect from the episode:

The boot campers are locked out of the house for a day of camping. When family dysfunctions emerge they are surprised by a geyser. Will they work together to get back in or be soaked? Corey feels picked on by the Doctors and the other housemates.

MARRIAGE BOOT CAMP: FAMILY EDITION – “WET AND WHINING” – Airs Friday, November 8th at 10/9C on WeTV