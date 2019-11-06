Have You Seen Her? Police Hunt For Missing Clark Atlanta Student #AlexisCrawford

Please take a close look at this flyer. 21 y/o @CAU student Alexis Crawford disappeared on Wednesday & her family is very worried about her. I’m heading to a news conference outside @Atlanta_Police The family has something they want the public to know pic.twitter.com/GdCQvOkLbj — Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) November 4, 2019

Police Hunt For Missing Clark Atlanta Student #AlexisCrawford

Police are feverishly searching for a Clark Atlanta University student who disappeared suddenly. Alexis Crawford has been missing since October 30. Her roommate told police that the 21-year-old senior asked for a ride to a local liquor store around 11:30 p.m. The roommate added that Alexis returned home but when the roommate woke up the next morning she was gone and the front door was locked. Surveillance footage of Alexis shows she was wearing a pink hoodie with white lettering on the front and dark-colored jeans.

“She’s a beautiful girl. She’s a beautiful, fun-loving little girl,” her great-aunt Brenda Crawford, told reporters Monday.”She’s the type of girl that when she sees you, when you come in the house, the first thing she’s going to do is sit on your lap and give you a hug. She’s a sweet girl.”

If you have any information on her whereabouts you’re asked to contact Crime Stoppers; 404-577-TIPS