Strange Chicago Shenanigans: Lil Rel Howery Reveals His First Acting Gig Was In R. Kelly’s ‘Trapped In The Closet’ [Video]

Lil Rel Howery Talks Family, First Acting Job, R. Kelly & More

Lil Rel Howery stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week to talk about his new projects and everything he’s been up to lately.

During his interview, the comedian talks about shooting a comedy special in Crenshaw, why his dad liked his movie Uncle Drew more than Get Out, his very first acting gig, and the interaction that led to him not liking R. Kelly. Check out the video down below to hear all of Rel’s hilarious story telling for yourself: