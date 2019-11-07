Preciousness: Tiffany Haddish Gets Ellington Out Of His Shell On “Kids Say The Darndest Things” [VIDEO]

- By Bossip Staff
Tiffany Haddish and Ellington on Kids Say The Darndest Things

Source: Eric McCandless / Getty Images / Getty

Tiffany Haddish Talks To The Cutest Kids On New ABC Show

We’re definitely fans of Tiffany Haddish’s new ABC show “Kids Say The Darndest Things” particular after Sunday’s episode which featured the MOST adorable little boy named Ellington.

Ellington started out SUPER shy, but leave it to Tiffany to get him out of his shell.

See what we mean? Sooooo cute, right?

Hit the flip for more adorable videos.

This one had us DYING!

Ashton is pretty dang adorable with his crush on “Little Cardi B”

Tiffany couldn’t even keep a straight face talking to Blake the businessman

Taylor totally let Tiffany down. SMH.

