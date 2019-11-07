Outkast, Mariah Carey, And The Neptunes Are Among This Year’s Nominees For The Songwriters Hall of Fame

The Neptunes, Outkast, And More Nominated For Songwriters Hall of Fame

Outkast and The Neptunes are among the nominees for this year’s induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

The production-songwriting duo that is Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo ran the radio throughout the ’90s and well into the 2000s, crafting hits for Britney Spears, Jay-Z, Justin Timberlake, and Beyoncé, are nominated for the prestigious Songwriters Hall of Fame. Of course, Outkast is in the running for the writing they did on their own verses throughout more than a decade of chart-topping and critically-acclaimed albums.

Twenty-four acts are in contention for the 2020 class. Performing nominees include Patti Smith, Journey, Vince Gill, Gloria Estefan, the Isley Brothers, former Eurythmics members Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart, Mike Love, Bread’s David Gates and Steve Miller. Mariah Carey, who co-wrote 17 of her 18 No. 1 hits and earned her first Songwriters Hall nomination last year, is up for the prize again.

Non-performing solo nominees are William “Mickey” Stevenson, Rick Nowels, Sonny Curtis, Jerry Fuller, Tony Macaulay, Bob McDill and Roger Nichols. Non-performing songwriting duos nominated include the late Tommy Boyce and Bobby Hart, Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, L. Russell Brown and the late Irwin Levine, and Kye Fleming and Dennis Morgan.

In order for songwriters to be eligible for induction, they have to have been writing hit songs for at least 20 years.

Among these two dozen acts nominated, six songwriters, or songwriting groups, will be officially inducted at the Hall’s 51st annual Induction & Awards Gala in New York on June 11, 2020. Eligible members can vote for three non-performing songwriters and three performing songwriters until December 16.

Who do you think is most deserving of the crown?