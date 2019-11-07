Spiritual And Fine: Stalley Explains How Ramadan Inspired #TheHeadTrip Music & More On ‘Sister Circle’ [Video]

Stalley Visits ‘Sister Circle’

This is one of the first calming and soothing interviews we’ve seen from any rappers.

Stalley visited ‘Sister Circle’ this week and spoke to hosts Syleena Johnson and Trina Braxton about his experience creating his latest album, ‘Reflection of Self: The Head Trip’ while being a totally free and independent artist.

Stalley isn’t just independently musically, he’s free spiritual. He says he took a month to reflect on his self this year during Ramadan. While the father and emcee fasted, he realized the purpose in the songs he was making: it was to uplift others. Stalley recognizes that the entire album was made to spread joy and inspiration, something he has veered away from in the past.

Hit play to hear it.