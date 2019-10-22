Scorpio King: Stalley Unveils November 1st Project “The Head Trip” With New Head Tattoo

Stalley Set To Release “The Head Trip” On November 1st

Blue Collar Gang rapper Stalley is still fine and flourishing musically. The long-time bearded emcee just revealed the title, cover art and release date for his next musical release called “Reflection Of Self: The Head Trip“. The Ohio born star plans to give fans 9 tracks produced by Los Angeles based music producer Jansport J in the coming weeks.

Swipe to see the front and back cover art for Stalley’s #TheHeadTrip.

On the first single from #TheHeadTrip, “All So New”, Stall raps about being liberated from nonsense over a jazzy beat.

Preorder “Reflection of Self: The Head Trip” today, to sample another Stalley track called “A Main”, early.

Click HERE to cop it.