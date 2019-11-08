Nancy Botwin Byke: A ‘Weeds’ Reboot Is In The Works With Mary-Louise Parker Reprising Her Role

Showtime’s popular series Weeds ending in 2012 after eight seasons on the air, but now, the series is coming back for a revival on a different network: Starz.

According to reports from Variety, Lionsgate Television announced recently that the series was in development during one of their earnings calls. Not only is the series making a return, Mary-Louise Parker is attached to the project and will reprise her role as Nancy Botwin along with serving as an executive producer if the show ends up receiving a series order.

“As excited as we are about our new series, I want to remind everyone that ‘the old is also new,’ and we’re pleased to be bringing two of the most acclaimed shows in television history, Mad Men and Weeds, to the global syndication marketplace next year,” said Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer. “We’re thrilled to be back in business with series star and producer Mary Louise Parker on what we’re calling Weeds 4.20, already in active development at Starz, as we prepare a comprehensive and integrated rollout for one of television’s most beloved properties.”

Series creator Jenji Kohan–who is also known for her work on Orange Is the New Black–is not currently attached to the revival, but former Weeds writer and co-executive producer Victoria Morrow is acting as the creative lead.

As for what kind of story will be happening within this new addition to the series, it’s been hinted that the show will start with a 10-year time jump from the original series finale–which means the story will pick up in an era where marijuana is legal in an increasing number of states.

Though Weeds has a huge following and was beloved while it was on the air, a lot of the show’s biggest fans were disappointed by the last couple seasons of the show, so bringing it back for even more is an interesting decision. Guess we’ll have to wait for the new show to air for us to find out whether or not this revival is worth it.

Will you be watching?!