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Megan Thee Stallion Issues A Statement Following Hospitalization

Megan Thee Stallion Issues A Statement Following Hospitalization For Extreme Exhaustion—’It Honestly Scared Me’

Published on April 1, 2026
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Megan Thee Stallion is recovering after an unexpected visit to the hospital had fans worried for her health.

Megan Thee Stallion Makes Broadway Debut In Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

The rapper took to Instagram on Wednesday, April 1 to assure fans she’s doing okay after reports revealed she was hospitalized the night before.

“Last night was a real wake-up call for me,” the Houston native began. “I’ve been pushing myself past my limits lately, running on empty, and my body finally said enough. It honestly scared me.”

She went on to reference her current run performing in Moulin Rouge! The Musical, writing, “I thought I was gonna faint on stage, I really tried to push through my performance but I just couldn’t. Hotties I wanna be real with y’all because you mean everything to me and I hate letting yall down 🥺 I just need one day to rest, reset, and take care of myself the way I should have been…I’ll be right back on that stage Thursday, stronger, clearer, and ready to give you 100% the way you deserve.”

She concluded her statement with gratitude, writing, “Thank you for always riding with me and loving me through everything.”

A rep for the rapper shared a statement with The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday, April 1, which read,

“On Tuesday evening, Megan was transported to a local hospital to undergo a medical evaluation after experiencing concerning symptoms. Doctors ultimately identified extreme exhaustion, dehydration, vasoconstriction and low metabolic levels as the cause of her symptoms. Megan has since been treated, discharged and is now resting.”

Megan Thee Stallion x Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Source: Evan Zimmerman / MurphyMade / Megan thee stallion

As previously reported, Megan was hospitalized on Tuesday night after falling ill during a performance of Moulin Rouge! The Musical in New York, leaving the show mid-production, via The Hollywood Reporter. Many fans learned of the news from an eyewitness account by The Breakfast Club’s Loren LoRosa, who was present for the performance and tweeted about Meg’s exit.

“During Tuesday night’s production, Megan started feeling very ill and was promptly transported to a local hospital, where her symptoms are currently being evaluated,” her representative Didier Morais told The Hollywood Reporter. “We will share additional updates as more information becomes available.”

The Grammy-winning artist had been performing at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre, where she made her Broadway debut last week in the role of Harold Zidler. She makes history as the first woman to take on the role.

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