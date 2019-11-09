Yikes! Apryl Says Omarion Pays A Measly $350 Per Kid In Child Support, Allegedly Lies About Income To Spite Her

Apryl Says Omarion Isn’t ‘Unbothered’ Like Everyone Thinks

The mother of singer Omarion‘s two babies just revealed A LOT about their breakup to Nick Cannon.

Everyone is focused on Apryl Jones dating her exes co-worker Fizz, but she says it would be remiss to forget that Omarion literally abandoned their family. He gave her the silent treatment for over a month and asked for a ‘break’ until she got fed up and left. Not only that, Apryl says O is unreasonably angry with her since after their breakup…even before she was friends with Fizz. He makes faces at her when they exchange the children.

Even currently, Omarion is fighting Apryl in court over custody issues she says could be solved amicably. When she tried to reach out to her baby daddy, there’s no communication she alleges. To make matters worse, Omarion is allegedly hitting Apryl in her pockets. She says he lies about his income so that he has to only pay $350 in child support for each of their kids. He’s also claimed she worked for his company to the IRS, she says that’s a complete lie. He’s just trying to get her to pay taxes on his money.

Yikes! At 9 minutes she addresses the child support situation. Hear why they broke up at the 28-minute mark and 35-minutes in, she talks about their court and financial beef.