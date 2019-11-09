Thoughts? Kamala Harris Is Trying To Push Legislation That Would Extend School Days To 6 PM To Help Out Working Families

Kamala Harris Proposes Controversial Plan To Benefit Working Families

According to Fox 8, Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris introduced legislation earlier this week that she says would match school hours with work hours to help out working families.

The “Family Friendly Schools Act” proposes stretching the school day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Harris released a statement on her proposed bill:

“My mother raised my sister and me while working demanding, long hours…So, I know firsthand that, for many working parents, juggling between school schedules and work schedules is a common cause of stress and financial hardship. But, this does not have to be the case. My bill provides an innovative solution that will help reduce the burden of child care on working families. It is time we modernize the school schedule to better meet the needs of our students and their families.”

According to the bill, after care programs and summer daycare programs cost the United States economy close to $55 billion.