SMH: Police Arrest Woman That Went Viral After Climbing Into Lion Enclosure At The Bronx Zoo [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Bronx Woman That Climbed Into Lion Enclosure Tracked Down & Arrested By NYC Police
According to CBS, the woman who climbed into the lion enclosure at the Bronx Zoo in late September has finally been arrested. The video went viral after posting to Instagram, which showed her taunting the lions in the enclosure.
In the video she can be seen climbing over the small moat that keeps spectators away from the lions as people looked on and jokingly wave as the animals looked at her with confusion.
Her arrest came less than a week after Autry appeared in a New Jersey courtroom to answer charges in a different incident of allegedly shoplifting in New Jersey.
