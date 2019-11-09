SMH: Police Arrest Woman That Went Viral After Climbing Into Lion Enclosure At The Bronx Zoo [Video]

Bronx Woman That Climbed Into Lion Enclosure Tracked Down & Arrested By NYC Police

According to CBS, the woman who climbed into the lion enclosure at the Bronx Zoo in late September has finally been arrested. The video went viral after posting to Instagram, which showed her taunting the lions in the enclosure.

UPDATE: Myah Autry has been APPREHENDED and charged with 2 counts of Criminal Trespass. Thank you for submitting your tips to Crime Stoppers @NYPDTips. https://t.co/gCx8yw0Xc3 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) November 7, 2019

In the video she can be seen climbing over the small moat that keeps spectators away from the lions as people looked on and jokingly wave as the animals looked at her with confusion.

Her arrest came less than a week after Autry appeared in a New Jersey courtroom to answer charges in a different incident of allegedly shoplifting in New Jersey.