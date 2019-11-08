Anteprima NYC Pop Up Showcases Emerging Designers

Fashion Pop Up Shop In NYC Highlighting Up & Coming Designers From Italy

A new pop up shop in New York City is highlighting emerging Italian designers from the worlds of fashion, homewares and furniture.

The Anteprima pop up shop in SoHo is stocked with vintage mid-century furniture, one of a kind pieces from up and coming Italian fashion brands and household goods traditionally found in family homes in the Mediterranean country.

The space includes clothing from designers like Maxfort, whose goal is to make stylish sweaters and outerwear for the men’s big and tall market, and Vanise, which specializes in all things cashmere.

Another standout is the belted winter coat from OPI[MO], which is reversible in both charcoal and slate grey.

Besides clothing, Anteprima – which means “preview” in Italian – also sells graphic prints from illustrator Alfio Martire and 1960s and 1970s era furniture, including an Instagram worthy red couch shaped like ocean waves.

Anteprima is located at 498 Broome Street in NYC and is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. until Nov. 10. 2019.