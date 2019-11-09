Are You Here For It?! Instagram Will Start To Test Hiding Likes In The United States Next Week

Instagram To Start Testing A Private Like Count

Just as they’ve discussed in the past, it looks like Instagram is finally expanding its test to hide likes for those of us in the United States.

During the WIRED25 event on Friday, Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri announced that a select number of U.S. users would see the like counts disappear from Instagram as soon as next week. He didn’t provide any further details on the scale of the test, but simply revealed it wouldn’t be “the whole U.S. at once.”

“There’s a couple of hundred people in here, so definitely a couple of you will have private likes, I hope,” Mosseri said to the crowd. “It’s about young people. The idea is to try to depressurize Instagram, make it less of a competition, give people more space to focus on connecting with people they love, things that inspire them. But it’s really focused on young people. We have to see how it affects how people feel about the platform, how it affects how they use the platform…but I’ve been spending a lot of time on this, personally.”

Earlier this year, Instagram started testing private likes among Canadian users, and they’ve since expanded the test to six other countries, which includes Brazil, Italy, Australia, Ireland, and Japan.

With this new format, Instagram users will still have the ability to see which users liked each of their own posts, but the like count would no longer be visible to others. These tests ended up being launched following concerns about social media’s effect on mental health.