Celebrity Jeweler Going All Out To Save $400K Bling Theft Case Against Offset (Exclusive)

Guven’s Says Offset Promised To Pay For Six Figures In Baubles But Never Did

A luxury jewelry company claims rapper Offset disappeared with nearly $400,000 of its bling is going to great lengths to get the rapper in front of a judge.

Jeweler Guven’s Fine Jewelry has asked a judge to grant them permission to hire a special process server to go after the Migos’ rapper and husband of Cardi B in order to have their day in court.

We exclusively revealed that Guven’s sued the “Clout” rapper earlier this year, accusing him of making off with pricey bling like a platinum diamond necklace with emerald cut diamonds that was appraised at nearly $95,000.

According to court papers obtained by BOSSIP, Guven’s said it had an agreement with the Migos member and husband of Cardi B to sell him high-end jewelry. They sent over several pieces, including an 18 karat gold tennis bracelet with 27 round shaped diamonds worth $140,000 and another tennis bracelet – this one platinum – with an emerald cut diamond valued at nearly $40,000.

But the jeweler said that although Offset kept the jewels in question, he never paid for them.

Guven said its reps contacted Offset in June to demand payment, but he apparently ignored its demands. The business said it sent a second letter to Offset, but he refused service.

In total, Guven says Offset owes it $359,490.

The jeweler also included what it said were letters to Offset demanding the jewelry as well as certificates of appraisal made out to him to prove the allegedly pilfered ice was legit.

The case has languished as the jeweler has struggled to locate Offset in Georgia in order to serve him with the court papers.

Guven’s wants the jewelry back, plus punitive damages and their lawyer’s fees paid. Offset has not yet responded to the suit – likely because he has yet to be served.

The judge has yet to rule on Guven’s motion.