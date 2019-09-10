Jeweler Says Offset Made Off With Nearly $400K In Bling, Files Suit (Exclusive)

Guven Says Offset Promised To Pay For Six Figures In Baubles But Never Did

A luxury jewelry company claims rapper Offset disappeared with nearly $400,000 in bling after he promised to pay up.

Gunven Fine Jewelry made the allegations in a new lawsuit against the “Clout” rapper, accusing him of making off with pricey bling like a platinum diamond necklace with emerald cut diamonds that was appraised at nearly $95,000.

According to court papers obtained by BOSSIP, Gunven said it had an agreement with the Migos member and husband of Cardi B to sell him high-end jewelry. They sent over several pieces, including an 18 karat gold tennis bracelet with 27 round shaped diamonds worth $140,000 and another tennis bracelet – this one platinum – with emerald cut diamonds valued at nearly $40,000.

But the jeweler said that although Offset kept the jewels in question, he never paid for them.

Gunven said its reps contacted Offset in June to demand payment, but he apparently ignored it. The business said it sent a second letter to Offset, but he refused service, their suit states.

In total, Gunven says Offset has jewelry worth $359,490.

The jeweler also included what it said were letters to Offset demanding the jewelry as well as certificates of appraisal made out to him to prove the allegedly pilfered ice was legit.

Guven’s wants the jewelry back, plus punitive damages and their lawyer’s fees paid. Offset, who is in New York City this week for Fashion Week, was photographed Sept. 9 at the DKNY 30th anniversary party dripping in diamonds on both wrists. There is no suggestion that the jewelry is part of the items subject to Gunven’s lawsuit.

The rapper has not yet responded to the suit.

We reached out to Gunven for comment.