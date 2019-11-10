What Break-Up? Travis Scott Calls Kylie Jenner His “Beautiful Wife” Onstage At ASTROWORLD Festival

Travis Scott Calls Kylie Jenner “Wife” After Reported Break-Up

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner are doing really well with co-parenting following reports a few weeks back that they were taking a break–so well, in fact, it looks like they might have gotten back together.

The rapper’s second annual ASTROWORLD Festival took place on Saturday, November 9 in his hometown of Houston, Texas. Along with hosting the whole event, Travis also headlined the festival, performing for the 50,000 + people expected to attend. While he was on stage getting sentimental about the second year of his very own festival, he took the time out to thank those who helped him get here. Among those people: his baby mama and their daughter.

Even though these two supposedly broke up back in October, it’s not too surprising that Kylie would bring Stormi to the festival anyway to supervise as she supports her dad. The unexpected part came when Travis referred to what fans thought was his ex-girlfriend as “my beautiful wife.”

Earlier in the day, Travis also posted a picture to his Instagram story that further fueled these rumors of reconciliation. The Houston native posted a photo of ASTROWORLD flowers that were sent to him, writing on the post, “love u That I really do,” along with a heart and butterfly emoji.

Of course, fans are assuming Kylie was the one to send the thoughtful gift.

So, maybe Kylie and Travis never really broke up in the first place, or maybe they’re working on things and got back together recently. Or, Trav’s “beautiful wife” call out could have been an attempt to swoon his baby mama back into his arms. Either way, it’s good to see they’re keeping their little family close together regardless of their relationship status.